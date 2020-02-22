Sunny, mild weather to end the weekend the way it started

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool. Lo 24.

SUNDAY: Sunny, Mild. Hi 53.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, More Clouds Late. Hi 54.

Today’s high of 53° at Harrisburg International Airport was a 15° rise in afternoon temperatures compared to yesterday! Very dry air led to cloud free skies and beautiful late winter weather. With clear skies and calm conditions, temperatures will quickly fall tonight. We can expect lows in the lower 20s for Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies should prevail for Monday too, at least until thicker clouds arrive by Monday evening. Scattered light showers with the mild air arrive for Tuesday. It should not be raining the entire day, and there will likely be lulls in the rain.

A more potent system and front arrive by Wednesday afternoon, and cold air will crawl southward after the front passes. Rain showers could turn into some wet snow showers and flurries by Thursday morning, but significant snow is not likely. Colder air then hangs around in the outlook for Friday and to start next weekend.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso