Sunshine and a bit milder today, seasonable weather ahead this week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, A Bit Milder. Hi 35. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Lo 20. Winds: Becoming Light.

MONDAY: Spotty Wintry Mix East Of Harrisburg. Hi 40. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

High pressure is in control of our weather today which means lots of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures this afternoon. We should climb into the mid-30s which will feel pleasant after yesterday’s chill. It will be chilly again tonight though with lows dipping into the upper teens and low 20s.

We’re watching some coastal moisture that will be streaming northward late tonight and into Monday. While most of the moisture will stay east, it’s possible some of it grazes our eastern counties (Lebanon, Lancaster). Temperatures will be cold enough (upper 20s/low 30s) for it to fall as a spotty wintry mix of light freezing rain or sleet. Widespread issues are not expected, but it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to create a few slick spots. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing everywhere with more clouds east of the Susquehanna and more sunshine west.

A cold front Monday night will bring us some cooler air into Tuesday. But beyond that, milder air will take over for the rest of the week. We’re not talking 50s or 60s, but mid-40s can be expected which is still 5 degrees above average. A couple weak clipper systems will cross late in the week, with a few light rain or snow showers possible Thursday and just an increase in some clouds through Friday. Overall though, very little (if any) measurable precipitation is expected through the start of next weekend.

-Meteorologists Adis Juklo