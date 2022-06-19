TODAY: Sunny & Breezy, Low Humidity. Hi 77. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 53. Winds: Becoming Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 80. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Get ready for a stellar end to the weekend! It’s a little cool this morning with a few areas dipping into the upper 40s, but abundant sunshine will allow temps to rebound into the upper 70s this afternoon. Dew points stay unusually low for this time of year so comfortable weather continues though you’ll still notice a 10-15 mph breeze.

Tonight could be even cooler than last night in some spots. Winds will go calm, and with clear skies and dry air in place, lows should dip closer to 50 on average, with the usual colder spots likely dipping into the 40s. The record low is 48 degrees set back in 1926, so it won’t be a record officially, but certainly unusually cool for mid-June.

Temperatures bounce back this week as highs reach 80 on Monday under mostly sunny skies. A warm front crosses Tuesday morning, and with that a few light showers can be expected. The front then stalls nearby Wednesday as a cold front also approaches from the northwest. This will bring our best chance for storms this week Wednesday afternoon, with a few showers lingering into Thursday and perhaps early Friday. Right now, the start of next weekend looks dry but muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo