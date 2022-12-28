TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 44. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly, Patchy Fog Late. Lo 25. Winds: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 49. Winds: Light.

We dealt with stubborn clouds yesterday, but that is not the case today as we have plenty of sunshine to look forward to! Aside from a few passing clouds this morning, expect mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the mid-40s this afternoon. Tonight should be our last night in the 20s as we stay clear with a little patchy fog possible toward daybreak.

Our nice weather continues into Thursday with highs rebounding near 50 under sunny skies. Expect a few more clouds Friday as a front approaches, but it will be dry and warm with highs in the low 50s!

Our steady stream of milder air into the weekend also means increasing chances for rain. It’s not just one round of showers to start the New Year. Our first round arrives Saturday afternoon and lasts into Saturday night with a few stray showers throughout the day Sunday. Right now, we can expect around a half inch of rain before drying out New Years Day. We’ll stay dry Monday but it’s temporary as the next front is already showing up for next Tuesday or Wednesday. Milder air will dominate the extended forecast with 50s expected each day from this weekend through the middle of next week. Winter lovers — stay patient!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo