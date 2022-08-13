TODAY: Sunny & Comfy. Hi 82. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler. Lo 60. Winds: Calm.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 80. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

What a start to the weekend! After highs in the mid-90s and triple-digit heat indices earlier in the week, it feels a little like fall this morning. Abundant sunshine will be the theme today as high pressure remains overhead…delivering dry air and seasonably cool temps. Highs will bounce back into the low 80s this afternoon but it will turn cool again tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s for most of us.

Sunday will be another comfortable day with highs around 80, but an approaching weak area of low pressure will bring us more clouds by the afternoon. A few light showers are possible tomorrow night with the best chance for rain coming on Monday. Most of next week though looks pretty quiet as the more active weather stays to our north and east. A trough will remain in place across the eastern US, keeping us seasonably cool with no real surge in humidity coming as far as the eye can see.

A warming trend will take place toward the middle and end of next week, but highs won’t stray too far from average in the low to mid 80s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo