TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo . Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

It will be more seasonable today with highs in the mid-40s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and winds will die down by the afternoon and evening as high pressure settles in. An area of low pressure will ride up along the coast tomorrow…spreading in clouds along with some showers, especially for areas south of Harrisburg. Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry counties may not see a drop of rain while Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster could see steadier showers at times. The north edge has trended further north over the last 24 hours so it’s possible that rainfall amounts could add up to a third or half inch for some of our southern counties. All of this wraps up late tomorrow night with mixed clouds and sunshine expected Monday.

A look ahead to next week shows more unseasonable warmth with highs in the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. And if that’s not warm enough, temperatures will soar into the 60s for Thursday and early Friday! An approaching front will bring us some light showers Thursday followed by a gusty line of showers Friday morning. Behind the front…we do expect another brief shot of cold air next weekend with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. But all signs point to yet another warm up going into the following week.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo