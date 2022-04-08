HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Six boxers from Cameron Street Gym will compete in a Super Card boxing event at Steel-High School on Saturday, April 9.

The professional boxing event will bring some of the top boxers in Harrisburg to compete against challengers from Virginia, New Jersey and Maryland.

With the rise of violent crime in Harrisburg, boxing promoter Jason Bryant has found boxing to be a positive outlet for many of the men and women in the city.

“It’s not all about violence,” Bryant said. “At the same time there is all this violence going on, we’re having a professional boxing match [for] entertainment.

“People that are into combat and using their hands, but you know what? They’re not going to jail for picking up a gun or for hitting somebody. They’re going to be rewarded with a paycheck.”

A sport that can be criticized for brutality, boxing is instead teaching these Midstaters the importance of discipline.

“There is definitely discipline to it,” said boxer Carl Murphy. “It’s not the same as a lot of the stuff that goes on outside of here. It’s definitely a craft; it’s a craft that you work on, that you get better with time.”

On Saturday, the years of training and honing their craft will be on display for the six local boxers. And the event should give the community a boost of excitement and inspiration watching some of their own compete in a professional match.

“I always believe in leading by example,” said Lemir Isom-Riley. “You don’t have to pick up a gun when you’ve got your hands. Any type of avenue to be honest with you. It doesn’t necessarily have to be boxing, anything to get your mind off the streets and the violence every day is always a good thing.”

Saturday’s event features six local boxers from the Harrisburg area including, Lemir Isom-Riley, Canar Morrison, Roudly Lolo, Boris Nde, Rick Pyle and Carl Murphy.

The event is on Saturday, April 9; doors open at 5 p.m. with boxing starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $50 general admission and $75 for ringside seats.