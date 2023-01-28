STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old was arrested after being suspected of being under the influence in a crash that injured four in Lancaster County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they responded to a crash in the area of Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Road in the township. Four people between the ages of 79 and 84 and the 18-year-old, to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man from Reading, who is suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident at this time.