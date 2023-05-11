YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department has identified the individuals allegedly involved in multiple retail thefts that took place across the Midstate.

Police say 19-year-old Ionut Chimpeanu and two minors allegedly committed multiple retail thefts in four different Pennsylvania counties. One of the minors was reported as being from Baltimore, but Chimpeanu and the other minor do not have a fixed address, according to police.

Police believe the group of suspects may still be driving a dark blue Jeep Liberty with a Virginia registration.

The suspects allegedly stole over $2,000 worth of cosmetic products from a Giant grocery store in Dover Township as well as multiple other thefts, according to a Facebook post by the NYCRPD.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts or suspects is asked to call the NYCRPD at 717-467-8355.