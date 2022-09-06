SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Karate Academy is hosting a free self-defense class for women on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This free class will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Swatara Township Municipal building. If you are interested in attending the class, you must register no later than Sept. 26 in order to reserve your spot.

This is a beginners’ class, and it will focus on maneuvers that would surprise or stun an attacker and provide an opportunity for the victim to get to a place of safety.

You do not have to have any previous martial arts of self-defense experience to participate in the class.

Cpl. Pokrop from the Swatara Township Police Department will be discussing situations where you can use self-defense. There will also be information provided on the legality of self-defense along with Protection From Abuse Orders. There will also be time allotted to ask questions at the end.

Be sure to wear comfortable clothing and athletic shoes. Anyone from anywhere can attend, however, you must be at least 14 years of age or older.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 for the class.