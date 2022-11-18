SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department partnered with Penn State’s Pediatric Trauma Prevention Unit and the Steelton-Highspire School District for a car seat check detail.
Officers were able to identify parents who didn’t have their child properly restrained or who were in need of a new car seat. The Penn State Pediatric Prevention Unit was able to donate a car seat to most parents and guardians who needed them.
The Swatara Township Police Department reminds parents that children who are 2 years old or younger should be in a proper rear-facing car seat based on their height and weight.
Children who are two to four years old should be in a five-point harness car seat, while children who are four to eight years old should be in a booster seat.
The Swatara Township Police Department provides free car seat installations and car seat checks to all members of the community.
You can email bpokrop@swatarapolice.org for more information regarding car seat checks and installations. If you are in need of a donated car seat, you can call 717-531-SAFE to see if you qualify.