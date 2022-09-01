SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Swatara Township was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a baby.

According to a release from the Swatara Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Franklin Street to assist EMS units with an unresponsive five-month-old baby.

The baby was transported to Hershey Medical Center where he began receiving care for traumatic injuries.

Investigators from the township police department the district attorney’s office, and children and youth services started a joint investigation into the incident.

The investigation determined that the child’s injuries were caused by 22-year-old Kahlil Stewart who lives on Franklin Street.

Stweart was charged with aggravated assault- inflicting serious bodily Injury on a child less than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child. He was assigned $5,000.00 unsecured bail and released pending a preliminary hearing.