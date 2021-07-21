Swatara Township police looking for man in sedan; involved in possible attempted abduction

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are looking for a man in connection with a scary incident. Yesterday morning, police were called to Walnut Road in the area of Reynders Street.

13-year-old Anabel Santiago says she was walking with her brother to school when a white man in his late 20’s pulled up and asked if she needed a ride.

Luckily, she recognized a school employee behind the car so she pointed and pretended that person was her mom. The man then drove off.

“This world is safe, but also not safe. You need to have codes like a safe code for like when someone’s picking a child up and the parent has a safe code between the child and them and that they only know,” Santiago said.

Santiago also recommends never walking alone. The man is described as tall and skinny with short brown hair. If you recognize the sedan, call Swatara Township Police.