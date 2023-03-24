If you’re in the mood for some “lip-smacking, finger-licking goodness”, Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse is the perfect place for you. (According to Yelp reviewer Alan J.)

As the number one BBQ restaurant in all of Pennsylvania, the ravishing reviews don’t just end there. With over 450 five star reviews on Yelp alone, Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse has gathered quite the successful following.

Established in 2003 by Co-owners Brooke Higgins, Jim Higgins, and Debbie Betten, Sweet Lucy’s is a traditional Southern BBQ restaurant with a “Philly Friendly Spin”.

Taking the top spot as the number one Pennsylvania BBQ restaurant, Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse stands out with their slow-cooked authentic hickory smoked meats.

From trying the pulled pork, brisket, baby back ribs, and more, there’s one thing all the Yelp Reviewers have in common: their love for BBQ, which Sweet Lucy delivers.

You can find out more about Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse and check out their menu, here.

