HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The new Sylvia Ramos United States Courthouse in Harrisburg is now open.

The building — which has eight courtrooms and houses the United States Court of Appeals Third Court, the United States Marshal Service, Homeland Security, and more — sits on four acres of land at 6th and Reilly Streets.

The courthouse is named after Sylvia Rambo, a senior judge for the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.