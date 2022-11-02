LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season.

The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster.

The market will feature a variety of homemade items from local artisans, crafters, and other small businesses. There will also be live music, local food trucks, and a visit from Santa and Elsa. A magic show for kids will also take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Entry to the market is free and is open to the community.