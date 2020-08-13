Task force to announce recommendations on health disparities in PA

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Un técnico prepara muestras de un paciente de COVID-19 para análisis en un laboratorio en Long Island, Nueva York, el 11 de marzo del 2020. (AP Foto/John Minchillo)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf administration will announce the recommendations from a task force focused on health disparities in Pennsylvania.

According to CDC data, black people are dying at 2.5 times the rate of white people nationwide. In Pennsylvania, black people make up 11 percent of the population but 27 percent of the COVID-19 cases and 21 percent of deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will announce the findings of the governor’s COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity at the York County YMCA.

The announcement will happen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss