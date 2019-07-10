‘Tax the Rich Bus Tour’ stops in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The ‘Tax the Rich Bus Tour’ made a stop in Harrisburg Tuesday.

The tour is organized by the Tax March, an organization that’s calling for reforms to America’s tax code to close loopholes for the wealthy and big corporations.

“We are now at a place where the distance between the have and have nots is at the greatest its been since the great depression, so we are headed towards absolute disaster,” said Maura Quint, Executive Director of the Tax March.

The bus tour started a few weeks ago in Miami, Florida and has since made stops in states up and down the east coast.