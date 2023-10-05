(WHTM) — October 5 is World Teachers’ Day and to celebrate Dunkin’ is offering free coffee to all educators.

All teachers from preschool teachers to college professors will be able to claim a free medium hot or iced coffee at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. No purchase is required to claim the free drink.

According to Dunkin’s website, the deal will only last for one day and is not valid on the mobile app. The limit will be one per customer.

The offer does not include cold brew or nitro cold brew.