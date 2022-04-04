(WHTM) — Apple is reportedly poised to declare several MacBooks obsolete. According to online tech reports, the 2014 models of the 11-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Air, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro will all be put to pasture this month. The company will no longer carry their replacement parts.

Snap is making it easier to share YouTube videos. Instead of attaching a video as a link, now you can hit the share button on a video, select Snapchat and the video will appear in your camera as its own sticker.

Finally, it’s back to the future for Angry Birds. The original 2012 game is back in the app store. Video game maker Rovio had removed some older games due to design and technology issues, but the birds returned to a fan outcry. The new-old version costs ninety-nine cents.