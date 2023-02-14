(WHTM) – You better believe it, Ted Lasso is back.

The season three trailer for Netflix’s hit series Ted Lasso was released on Tuesday with the AFC Richmond Twitter account confirming a new season “kicks off” on March 15.

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series will feature 12 episodes in season three with the newly-promoted AFC Richmond facing their former assistant coach and “wonder kid” Nate at West Ham United.

“Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway,” said a press release from Apple TV+.

The second season of “Ted Lasso” become the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

Seasons one and two of Ted Lasso are currently streaming on Apple TV+.