Teen crash victim’s legacy lives on through organ donation

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Luke Watson was loved to help anyone in need.

That spirit is living on through his organ donation.

Luke was killed in a crash on Tuesday. He was 17.

His organs helped save the lives of 7 other children. His bone marrow is helping cancer patients.

“The hurt will never go away but I am thankful that my son’s heart is beating in this world,” said Mindee Graham, Luke’s mother.

His friends organized a car show and cruise to remember him on Sunday. Hundreds of people came from as far as New Jersey and Ohio.

Luke’s mother wanted his friends to grieve but also to learn a lesson. His crash was caused by distracted driving.

“I am trying to make them see that we have to keep Luke’s memory alive so they slow down so they don’t get distracted and they pay attention to what they are doing when they are driving,” said Graham.

The community is supporting Luke’s family. All of the funeral expenses were paid for. A fund was also created to help pay for his hospital bills.

For more information on how to help head to Luke’s funeral page.