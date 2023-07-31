ADAM COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Gettysburg teenager is dead after a vehicle crash last week, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said that 18-year-old Gage Eberhart, was in a vehicle that was going west along the 100 block of Goldenville Road in Straban Township Thursday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The vehicle went out of control and hit a pole, the coroner’s office states and Eberhart was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:30 a.m.