ADAM COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Gettysburg teenager is dead after a vehicle crash last week, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office said that 18-year-old Gage Eberhart, was in a vehicle that was going west along the 100 block of Goldenville Road in Straban Township Thursday morning.
The vehicle went out of control and hit a pole, the coroner’s office states and Eberhart was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7:30 a.m.
