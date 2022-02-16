Teen killed in Lebanon County shooting

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 13-year-old boy has died after a shooting in South Lebanon Township.

According to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office, officers responded to the 300 block of Vine Street on Feb. 15 for reports of shots fired.

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau, the Office of the District Attorney, and the South Lebanon Township Police Department responded and began their joint investigation.

Officials did not disclose whether the victim died at the scene or if any suspects have been apprehended.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

More information is expected to be released on Thursday morning.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.