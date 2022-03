YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Police tell abc27 that a 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Penn Park on Wednesday.

Police say they responded around 11:06 a.m. and found the male shot.

This is a developing story and abc27 will have more information when it becomes available.