Temperatures back near 90° today with scattered t-storms

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 90.

Stubborn clouds yesterday prevented us from roasting in more 90° heat. The official high yesterday was 84° at Harrisburg International Airport. Fear not, however! More 90° heat in on the way this week, starting today. The humidity will ramp up too.

Expect more stubborn clouds early today but they should burn off more quickly than yesterday. The sun will help fuel more downpours and t-storms this afternoon and evening thanks to the increased humidity. The chances for rain today are higher than yesterday, so plan around afternoon/evening downpours accordingly. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 70s again. Tomorrow will feature more clouds and a stray shower or two. Most backyards will be dry on Thursday and temperatures will likely be near 90° again.

Friday features clouds and a few showers thanks to an area of low pressure working up the east coast. At this time, most model guidance keeps the bulk of moisture to the east of our region, but this is something we will continue to track over the next couple of days. If the track shifts a bit inland, it could bring a beneficial rain to the region. Don’t get your hopes up though. The upcoming weekend features more hot and humid conditions with a low chance for a late day thunderstorm.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara