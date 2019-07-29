Temperatures in the 90s next two days, some t-storms around too

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 92.

Central PA is likely in the middle of another heatwave. HIA hit 90 degrees on Saturday and 92 degrees yesterday. Odds are in our favor to get back into the lower 90s today. If so, that means another heatwave in July and more 90 degree days to add to the tally! It should be hazy and humid on this Monday with a stray t-storm or two firing over the ridges this afternoon. Most places will stay dry (just like over the weekend) but there could be a few backyards that get wet from a passing t-storm. Tonight will clear out and be muggy with low temperatures in the 70s.

A stronger front will approach during the afternoon Tuesday and that will trigger slightly more widespread showers and t-storms, although it appears most of these will also be over the western tier. Severe weather is not expected but as the front slows, additional storms will likely develop Wednesday. Wednesday’s t-storms will likely be more widespread as the front passes through and that looks to be the best chance for rain this week. It appears the front will then stall out just south of area Thursday and Friday and as waves cross the front, scattered rain looks to return north and a few more t-storms are possible each afternoon late this week. Temperatures will cool off to seasonable levels for the middle and end of this week, with humidity at bearable levels but still present. Moral of the story: a bit more unsettled than last week, but no washouts in the forecast.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara