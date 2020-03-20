Temperatures soar this afternoon to welcome spring

TODAY: AM Fog and Mist. Warm & Breezy, Few Showers, PM Storm. Hi 75. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lo 45. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. Hi 50. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Hi 50.

Clouds, fog, and drizzle start our first full day of spring with temperatures in the 50s. Dense fog has become a widespread problem early this morning reducing visibility. Mild air though is coming into PA with morning temperatures in the 60s to the west of the mountains. More clouds and a few showers will arrive throughout the morning, but as the wind increases we do expect the fog to push out and mild air to arrive. Temperatures could quickly rise by late morning to the middle and upper 60s.

This afternoon’s forecast then is totally dependent on how fast some of the clouds and low level moisture clear. Storms may develop over western PA this afternoon, but we do not expect a lot of activity locally unless clouds clear more after the morning. It is a situation we will be following, and some gusty showers and storms are possible if everything comes together with the clearing and warmth lining up. Either way, a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible later today.

Then for the weekend, things will turn cooler and back toward seasonable numbers. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be near 50° with cooler mornings too. We do expect a fair amount of sunshine though both days.

Monday features some cooler air to start out the day and a develop storm along the coast. If the timing is right as the storm approaches, some wet snow may develop with rain. We do not expect widespread accumulating snow, but it still could be a rude awakening to our Monday. A cold rain is the most likely impact from this storm, and as a result highs on Monday will likely stay in the low 40s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso