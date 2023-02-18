PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Temple University police officer was fatally shot on Saturday evening.

At 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 18 Temple’s Twitter alert account said there was a shooting on the 1700 block of Montgomery Ave. At 9:07 p.m. the account said there was an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those in the area were advised to use caution and that this is an active investigation.

The officer’s identity has not been released at this time.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he and his wife Lori were “devastated” for the officer’s family.

We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire Temple University community. May his memory be a blessing.”

Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Joseph Regan today issued the following statement

“There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot. This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever. The 40,000 men and women of the PA FOP send their deepest condolences to the family of this hero and to the Temple University Police Department during this extremely difficult time.”