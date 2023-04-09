(WHTM) – The Texas ruling that is sparking controversy across the country and the commonwealth as activists wonder what’s next.

Former Federal Judge John Jones calls this case unprecedented and he says it could be over a year until a final decision is made.

“It’s gonna go to the Supreme Court and I would say this is much more technical probably then people recognize,” said Jones.

The controversial ruling over the abortion pill is far from over, even after a Texas judge ordered it to be taken off the market.

Jones said, “From afar, this looks like a kind of a reach.”

John Jones is a former federal judge who was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2002 and served the U.S. District Court for the middle district of Pennsylvania.

“It’s pretty clear to me that it was Judge shopping. They knew the judge was a rather conservative individual,” said Jones. “They drew the judge that they wanted, you know, that answers the question, why did they file the case in Texas? Well, that was expressly for that reason.”

The ruling is now facing multiple appeals including an appeal by the Biden Administration. Jones says that it will likely end up in the hands of nine Judges on the Supreme Court.

“I don’t think we can predict safely what the Supreme Court is going to do,” said Jones.

Jones says the overturn of Roe v. Wade shouldn’t be an indicator as to how the high court could rule on this case if it landed in their hands.

“It is difficult to have a judge supplant her or his wisdom for an entire agency that is charged with the responsibility of determining whether a particular medication is safe,” Jones said.

Jones also mentions something called ‘standing’ which limits participation in lawsuits. He says that could play a big role in the final decision.

The plaintiffs in this case were not people who used Mifepristone.

“It is possible that it goes to the Supreme Court, and they say the plaintiffs didn’t have standing. And so the decision is going to be vacated,” said Jones.

“Folks in Pennsylvania deserve better,” Said Signe Espinoza of Planned Parenthood.

Regardless of the rulings outcome Planned Parenthood advocates say they’re still fighting for reproductive rights.

Advocates admit that this ruling feels like a loss, but they say they’re still filled with hope.

Espinoza said, “when it comes to attacks on our bodily autonomy, we know that that’s not going to go away. Right? So for us, it’s what are we going to do about it?”