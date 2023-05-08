HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg, operated by SP Plus, recently announced a new and easy ‘Text to Pay’ option for street parking in the city.

According to Park Harrisburg Senior Manager Nancy Keim, users will still be able to pay for parking using the meters, the Park Mobile app, and now the new Text to Pay option. Keim says that the Text to pay option was created specifically to make it easier for users to pay.

“What we’re seeing in the parking industry is people do not want to keep downloading apps (on their phone),” Keim said. “We wanted to provide an additional contactless payment option.”

Park Harrisburg staff will soon be posting new signs above parking meters, starting in Harrisburg’s Central Business District and then working their way out. According to Park Harrisburg, there are 168 on-street pay stations across the city.

To use the new Text to Pay option, users will text 30202, then enter their zone number, and then follow the ensuing prompts. Users will be asked to enter their parking length of time and their license plate number.

According to Park Harrisburg, street meters are enforced from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. On-street parking is free in the downtown district area from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To view a map of the parking boundaries, you can click here.

Parking rates in the Central Business District are $4 an hour and all parking south of the Central Business District is $2 an hour.