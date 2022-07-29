YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, July 29, is the last day that you can apply for the 2022 Downtown York BLOOM Grant. Applications will be open until 8 P.M.

This program is perfect for small businesses who are looking for grants ranging from $500 to $1,500 for projects that are intended to improve productivity, expand business services, or help the businesses to grow to the next level.

Priority consideration will be given to businesses who fall under the following criteria:

Have not received funding from previous BLOOM grant programs

Owned by Women, or Black, Indigenous, and People of Color

Owned by Veterans

The BLOOM Grant Program was created in 2018 to help businesses address a tangible need that will help them to improve their productivity, expand their services, or grow to the next level. This micro-grant program is part of ongoing efforts by Downtown Inc to support businesses in Downtown York and by the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs by providing access to capital, resources, and education to accelerate small business startup, growth, and success.

The deadline to apply is today, Friday, July 29, at 8 P.M. If you are selected as a finalist, you will be required to participate in a virtual pitch competition on Wednesday, August 17.

Apply here, and click here to learn more about the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center.