YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York recently announced the launch of a new grant program for small businesses owned by minorities, women, or people with a disability.

According to The City of York, their new 3E grant program is designed to help certain small businesses improve their operational capacity through education, empowerment, and enhancement.

The $1,500 grants will be awarded on a bi-annual basis, to 13 small businesses that are owned by ethnic and racial minorities, women, and person(s) with a disability. Qualifying expenses for the grant must be related to:

Education through classes

Certifications or training

Empowerment through retreats

Workshops or coaching

Enhancements to software, products, or equipment

According to The City of York, to be eligible for the 3E grant program, small businesses must meet certain requirements, including but not limited to:

Must be considered a small business (operating with 10 or fewer full-time employees)

Must be owned by a women, minority, or a person with a disability

Must earn $500,000 or less in annual gross revenue

Must be registered, licensed, and in good standings with all City taxes and obligations

Business must be located within Qualified Census tract in The City of York

To learn more about or to apply for the newly launched grant program, click here.

If you need to receive technical assistance, you are encouraged to reach out to Deb Painter at (717)-849-2264 or send her an email at dpainter@yorkcity.org

Applications for the 3E grant program are being accepted from April 3 to April 28.