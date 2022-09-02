HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced funding awards to Pennsylvania counties through the Election Integrity Grant Program (EIGP).

There were many counties that applied for and received EIGP grant awards. Under Act 88 of 2022, DCED established the program to provide grants to counties for the administration of elections.

The funding amounts were based on the number of registered voters within the county in the previous primary election.

The following counties received the following grants:

Adams – $365,842.48

Allegheny – $4,753,876.92

Armstrong – $219,628.05

Beaver – $579,151.89

Bedford – $167,827.57

Berks – $1,362,003.92

Blair – $398,913.63

Bucks – $2,451,987.10

Butler – $696,389.16

Cambria – $440,358.13

Cameron – $15,397.50

Carbon – $224,813.76

Centre – $540,987.73

Chester – $1,930,264.27

Clarion – $120,816.28

Clearfield – $247,652.53

Clinton – $112,442.93

Columbia – $198,195.15

Cumberland – $945,612.33

Dauphin – $984,173.02

Delaware – $2,103,627.73

Elk – $103,425.87

Erie – $911,742.99

Fayette – $406,808.06

Forest – $17,194.73

Franklin – $507,118.38

Fulton – $46,820.75

Greene – $113,102.09

Huntingdon – $144,880.67

Indiana – $251,180.05

Jefferson – $143,866.18

Juniata – $71,837.82

Lackawanna – $744,852.65

Lancaster – $1,781,505.91

Lawrence – $287,583.03

Lebanon – $466,605.97

Lehigh – $1,243,468.94

Luzerne – $1,041,396.09

Lycoming – $366,810.62

McKean – $128,283.30

Mercer – $370,348.44

Mifflin – $135,673.07

Monroe – $584,234.61

Montgomery – $3,078,474.70

Northampton – $1,136,453.76

Northumberland – $298,551.81

Perry – $152,167.44

Philadelphia – $5,400,695.40

Pike – $226,075.43

Potter – $56,522.72

Schuylkill – $453,700.91

Snyder – $115,960.15

Somerset – $249,707.24

Sullivan – $22,529.78

Tioga – $133,752.24

Union – $132,160.99

Venango – $166,447.46

Warren – $135,358.94

Washington – $733,755.13

Wayne – $180,325.81

Westmoreland – $1,267,414.88

Wyoming – $90,592.90

York – $1,578,567.92

Bradford, Crawford, Montour and Susquehanna counties did not seek funds.

The counties can use the funds they received for the following things: