HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their basketball antics to the Midstate next year during their tour.

The Globetrotters will be bringing their 2024 World Tour to the Giant Center, located at 550 Hersheypark Drive, according to a press release. The game is on Feb. 25, with a start time of 3 p.m. The tickets will go on sale on Oct. 16.

You can expect to see many different kinds of dribbles, dunks, trick shots, and comedy sticks during the game. They will also be taking on their rivals, the Washington Generals.

Attendees will get to experience “levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and BIG LAUGHS with unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement,” the release states.

The Globetrotters will be making stops in more than 400 cities in 25+ countries across the globe. There are multiple other games scheduled for Pennsylvania in Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Reading, Philadelphia and Allentown.

For more information regarding the Harlem Globetrotters’ upcoming tour, visit the team’s website.