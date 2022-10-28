(WHTM) — You either love it or you hate it — but regardless of that have you ever wondered how exactly Candy Corn came to be what it is today?

Here is a little history lesson on the history of Candy Corn, according to raidertimes.org.

Candy corn has been around since the late 1800s, when an employee named George Renninger who worked for Wunderle Candy Company invented the treat. A few years later in 1898, Goelitz, who was known as an innovative entrepreneur, picked up on the recipe. He started to sell the kernels as a candy called “Chicken Feed.” It was called “Chicken Feed” because prior to World War I most people didn’t think of corn to be human food.

After World War I had passed Candy Corn continued its association with chickens and their feed, hence the name “Candy Corn.” Goelitz sold his Candy Corn and at the start of the 20th century, Candy Corn was known as “penny candy,” or candy that kids could buy for cheap.

When Candy Corn was introduced to the United States, it was considered to be revolutionary. It’s tri-color design had people intrigued. And since then, it’s been a candy that we all know and love (or hate).

We all know Candy Corn to be a Halloween favorite, but why has it gained its popularity around the fall season? Well, the answer is pretty simple. Candy Corn was only made seasonally because there wasn’t enough automated machinery to produce it year-round. Production on Candy Corn would begin at the end of August and continue through the end of fall. Production of Candy Corn has remained the same ever since.

Candy Corn isn’t an easy candy to make, in fact back in the early 1900s the candy was quite involved to make. In case you are curious, Candy Corn is made up of corn syrup, sugar, and other ingredients. These ingredients are cooked in large boilers, then later marshmallow and fondant are added to the mixture.

So next time you pass candy corn in the grocery store, remember that it isn’t just some random Halloween candy that most of the population hates. Even though it originally was called “Chicken Feed,” you have to admit it tastes much better than what you’d imagine actual chicken feed to taste like.