HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey.

Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing together fans from all across the globe.

Musical guests including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride accompanied Wynonna on her first leg of the tour. These musical guests will be returning for the second leg of the tour as well, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets and more information can be found here.