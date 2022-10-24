HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Judds announced that “The Final Tour” will continue into 2023 with 15 additional dates, the first date being on Jan. 26, 2023, at the GIANT Center in Hershey.
Many generations of Judds fans attended the first run of “The Final Tour,” bringing together fans from all across the globe.
Musical guests including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride accompanied Wynonna on her first leg of the tour. These musical guests will be returning for the second leg of the tour as well, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets and more information can be found here.
“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!” says Wynonna. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music, and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!
The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.
In my 39 years of performing, these shows have been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever, and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”Wyonna Judd