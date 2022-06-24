(WHTM) — The Supreme Court decision is in. Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land, and the Midstate is reacting.

“This is a really cruel and unjust decision and Iwas mostly thinking about all the people across the nation that are going to be harmed by this decision ,” said Melissa Reed, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

On the flip side.

“To be quite frank I didn’t think I would live to see this day,” said Maria Gallagher, Legislative Director for Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation.

For Planned Parenthood Keystone President Melissa Reed, this decision means a number of things.

“Twenty-sex states are poised to ban abortions. This is going to impact about 36 million and other people who can get pregnant and obviously those harms are going to be disproportionate and they are going to harm black and brown communities the most,” Melissa Reed said.

Maria Gallagher from PA’s Pro-Life Federation doesn’t see it that way.

“The issue is that abortion and the abortion industry disproportionately targets minority women and that is very sad and tragic fact,” Maria Gallagher said.

Lancaster Stands Up has been a voice in the community. Today’s decision is a hard one for the organization.

“If we have a country where you have no right to privacy with your own bodily autonomy, with who you love, with who you have intimate relations with, this country starts to look very, very different,” said Duncan Hopkins, organizer at Lancaster Stands Up”

Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania. However a Republican governor in the midterms could change that.

“Roe v. Wade brought us abortion on demand for any reason or no reason at all. Thirty-two thousand Pennsylvanian children die every single year. Roe v. Wade is bad policy and it was right that it was reversed,” Gallagher said.

Melissa Reed says the fight is not over.

“People have deeply held beliefs about abortion. What’s most important is that individuals have got to make that decision on their own without interference,” Reed said.