PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Everyone has their own unique ways of celebrating the holidays. However, most Pennsylvanians can agree on one thing when it comes to the holidays, and that is what the best Christmas cookie is.

Google Trends released data showing what the most searched cookie has been in every state this holiday season.

You may find yourself wondering what the most-searched Christmas cookie in Pennsylvania is. And plot-twist, it isn’t a gingerbread man.

Pennsylvanians found themselves searching for peanut butter blossom cookies the most out of any other holiday cookie, according to Google Trends.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Google Trends data not only showcased that the peanut butter blossom cookie is a hit in Pennsylvania, but seven other states also found themselves searching for the cookie.

Other unique cookies like kitchen sink cookies, springerle cookies, and hot chocolate cookies, made an appearance.

Here are the most popular cookies in every state, according to Google Trends