PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Everyone has their own unique ways of celebrating the holidays. However, most Pennsylvanians can agree on one thing when it comes to the holidays, and that is what the best Christmas cookie is.
Google Trends released data showing what the most searched cookie has been in every state this holiday season.
You may find yourself wondering what the most-searched Christmas cookie in Pennsylvania is. And plot-twist, it isn’t a gingerbread man.
Pennsylvanians found themselves searching for peanut butter blossom cookies the most out of any other holiday cookie, according to Google Trends.
The Google Trends data not only showcased that the peanut butter blossom cookie is a hit in Pennsylvania, but seven other states also found themselves searching for the cookie.
Other unique cookies like kitchen sink cookies, springerle cookies, and hot chocolate cookies, made an appearance.
Here are the most popular cookies in every state, according to Google Trends
- Alabama: Polish Christmas cookies
- Alaska: Christmas sugar cookies
- Arizona: Mexican Christmas cookies
- Arkansas: Kitchen sink Christmas cookies
- California: Mini Christmas cookies
- Colorado: Snowball cookies
- Connecticut: Italian Christmas cookies
- Delaware: Italian Christmas cookies
- Washington, D.C.: Gingerbread cookies
- Florida: Christmas butter cookies
- Georgia: Gingerbread cookies
- Hawaii: Ube Christmas cookies
- Idaho: Christmas sugar cookies
- Illinois: Christmas bar cookies
- Indiana: Mexican Wedding cookies
- Iowa: Spritz cookies
- Kansas: Hot chocolate cookies
- Kentucky: Royal icing Christmas cookies
- Louisiana: Gingerbread cookies
- Maine: Italian Christmas cookies
- Maryland: German Christmas cookies
- Massachusetts: Linzer cookies
- Michigan: Polish Christmas cookies
- Minnesota: Peanut butter blossoms
- Mississippi: Gingerbread cookies
- Missouri: Red velvet cookies
- Montana: Gingerbread cookies
- Nebraska: Peanut butter blossoms
- Nevada: Peanut butter Christmas cookies
- New Hampshire: Candy cane cookies
- New Jersey: Italian Christmas cookies
- New Mexico: Christmas sugar cookies
- New York: Italian Christmas cookies
- North Carolina: Moravian cookies
- North Dakota: Peanut butter blossoms
- Ohio: Peanut butter blossoms
- Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas cookies
- Oregon: Gingerbread cookies
- Pennsylvania: Peanut butter blossoms
- Rhode Island: Italian Christmas cookies
- South Carolina: Gingerbread cookies
- South Dakota: Christmas sugar cookies
- Tennessee: Christmas bar cookies
- Texas: Springerle cookies
- Utah: Candy cane cookies
- Vermont: Gingerbread cookies
- Virginia: Christmas bar cookies
- Washington: Christmas bar cookies
- West Virginia: Mexican wedding cookies
- Wisconsin: Peanut butter blossoms
- Wyoming: Christmas sugar cookies