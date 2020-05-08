The Plandemic documentary removed from Youtube and social media

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The world’s most popular video search engines such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, and Vimeo have all removed a near 30-minute clip from an upcoming full-length documentary “Doctors in Black: The Plandemic.”

The reason for removing the documentary according to these social media platforms includes “halting the spread of misinformation” and for “violating the community guidelines.”

In the first minute of the video, filmmaker and narrator of the documentary Mikki Willis states, “Now, as the fate of nations hang in the balance, Dr. Mikovits is naming names of those behind the plague of corruption that places all human life in danger,”

Plandemic videos racked up a combined 4.7 million views on YouTube on Monday and Tuesday, according to BuzzSumo, a social media tool. The actions to remove the video has since sparked controversy over the web within the last few days.

Others accused Youtube of censorship:

Listen, I am not a fan of the #PlandemicDocumentary.



However, why would your first inclination be to censor it and hope it goes away? If you believe it's bunk, why not fight it with ideas?



Choosing censorship over dialogue is just as much a problem as a bogus documentary. — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) May 7, 2020

The first clip of the documentary is centered around molecular biologists and medical researcher, Dr. Judy Mikovits who is described by media reports as an anti-vaccine advocate. In the video Mikovits claims that wearing a mask can make you sick and less immune from other diseases in the outside world.

“If we don’t stop this now, we can not only forget our republic and our freedom, we can forget humanity; because we’ll be killed by this agenda.” claims Mikovits in her sit down interview.

She also suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert in infectious diseases, has ties to the lab in Wuhan, China where the virus allegedly originated. Dr. Judy claims Dr. Anthony Fauci will profit off the patent for a worldwide vaccine to cure COVID-19.

There is no proof or evidence to support this accusation by Dr. Mikovits.

The documentary features multiple medical personnel who share their own concerns and questions about coronavirus. Throughout the documentary, the medical personnel questioned how medical leaders have responded to the outbreak.

One doctor in the documentary said he is being pressured to write “COVID” as the cause of death in his death reports.

“When I’m writing up my death report, I’m being pressured to write “COVID”, as the cause of death. Why is that? Why are we being pressured to write COVID? To maybe increase the numbers and make it look worse than what it actually is?” states Dr. Dan Erickson from his urgent care center in Bakersfield, California (whose video also went viral late last month).

There hasn’t been any proof or evidence to validate the claims that medical personal are being pressured to write COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Another claim made by Dr. Mikovits is that the virus has been manipulated.

According to researchers from several public health organizations, the genetic makeup of the coronavirus “does not indicate it was altered,” according to an article published by nature.com.

It is clear that people have shared the clip because they either believe some of the information in the documentary or find it interesting. Some people have shared it in spite of pure mockery.