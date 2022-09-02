LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The fifth Annual Print Crawl will be taking place in downtown Lancaster today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You must purchase a blank poster or a t-shirt to participate in the crawl.

The Print Crawl is located in downtown Lancaster and it is about a mile walk (one way) from start to finish. You’ll need to pick up your poster at any of the participating print shops. Your poster will come with a program booklet that will provide you with a map.

You can follow the map around downtown to each of the shops in order to complete your poster. The stops will include screen printing, letterpress printing, stamping, laser cutting and vinyl sticker graphics.

You can buy your poster here for $5. There will be fundraisers at the event as well accepting donations. These donations go towards one graphic design student at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and one design/printing student at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

This event is rain or shine, if there is rain there will be clear sleeves provided to put your poster in. The following print shops will be participating in the event: