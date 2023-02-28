HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new report highlighted the changing positions of African American Pennsylvanians from 2010 to 2021, focusing on trends in population, income, housing, education, health, and incarceration.

The report was launched by Philadelphia Democratic Senator Art Haywood’s office. The data is not meant to compare Pennsylvania’s black and white populations, but rather show changes over time and address issues at hand.

“This has been an eventful decade. During this decade we had the re-election of Barrack Obama as president of the United States and also the murder of George Floyd, as well as other police brutality,” said Haywood (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery).

However, Haywood says the report is not a reflection of the historical trend or the wide range of events that took place.

“But instead we decided to look at a few areas of life,” Haywood said.

In areas such as socioeconomic status, Black Pennsylvanians saw impressive growth in earnings, $100,000 or more among Black households.

“More than 54,000 in that category now,” said Haywood. “Fourteen percent decline in poverty and over 55,000 people who were once in poverty are not so anymore.”

While the report shows a significant decline in poverty, for those still struggling Haywood proposed an increase to Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

“When we do that, those policies, if applied fairly across the board, Black folks will benefit,” said Representative Donna Bullock (D).

Bullock, the Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, says now is the time the Black community has the most ground to gain.

“When you provide access to affordable higher education or better-paying careers, Black families earn more money,” Bullock said.

Bullock says the report shows we still have work to do in many areas, especially incarceration.

Senator Sharif Street says Pennsylvania is a state that incarcerates a large amount of the population.

“380,000 people are incarcerated or under supervision,” said Street.

Forty-four percent of those people are Black, Street says.

Franklin Allen, President of the NAACP of Greater Harrisburg, says while the data could lead to legislation, you can start at home.

“The three most important things I did not get to is not father, son, and holy spirit, which is good. But it is air, water, and nutrition. And without our children having those three, they will not grow to respond to the American dream, as they should.” Allen said.