The sun comes back for a bit today before more rain in the forecast

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Clouds Increase. Lo 40.

WEDNESDAY: Rain, 0.50-0.75″. Hi 48.

Yesterday was dreary and rainy and there was no getting around that fact. Today will bring some better weather, especially this afternoon. After some lingering morning clouds, the sun should break through later today with temperatures in the mid-50s. It will be a pleasant afternoon with not much of a breeze. Clouds will move back in tonight ahead of our next rain-maker. Lows will fall to around 40 degrees.

A front lifting northward from the Tennessee Valley tomorrow will bring another round of rain from mid-morning through late afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average right around a half-inch of rain for Wednesday.

We get another break from the wet conditions on Thursday before another system arrives for the weekend. At this time, model guidance is showing some showers for Friday with most of the rain occurring Saturday and ending sometime on Sunday. We will continue to pin down the rain timing and give you more details throughout the week. Many of us will be itching to get outside and get the kids outside for a bit so we’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara