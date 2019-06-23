The Zembo Shrine holds ‘Walk for Love’ at Italian Lake

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Zembo Shrine held a benefit walk to support Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

‘Walk for Love’ was held at Italian Lake Saturday morning.

Shriners Hospitals across the country treat patients around the country regardless of what they are able to pay. There are 22 hospitals. The closest one to the Midstate is in Philadelphia

Many of the members of The Zembo Shrine not only raise money for the hospital but volunteer to take patients to Philadelphia for treatment.

abc27 News weekend evening anchor Janel Knight helped step off the walk.