(WHTM) — The weekend has come again and with it are lots of things to do in Central Pennsylvania. Here is abc27’s list for Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10.

Harrisburg area

Christmas at Italian Lake — Harrisburg’s seventh annual Christmas at Italian Lake is happening this Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All event proceeds will go to Bethesda Mission which supports the needs of Harrisburg’s homeless population. Read more about the organization’s work here.

Lower Paxton Christkindlmarkt — The Lower Paxton Christkindlmarkt of 2023 is being held this Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Linglestown. The outdoor event will feature craft vendors, exhibits, food, live music, dancing, and the German culture of Linglestown. For more details, head to the event’s Facebook page.

Lancaster area

Holiday Arts Market — The City of Lancaster’s Holiday Arts Market is coming to Ewell Plaza on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will be a chance to get in some holiday shopping and support local artisans.

Christmas in Q-ville — Quarryville Borough is having its Christmas in Qvill event this Saturday, December 9 at the Solanco Fairgrounds. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include food trucks, fireworks, campfires and s’mores, a gingerbread house competition, a live nativity, Christmas light Displays, wagon rides, Santa, and more.

Jingle Bell Tour — Ephrata is ringing in its Jingle Bell Trolley Tour of 2023 this weekend on both Friday night and Saturday. The event’s family night will be Friday and adult night will be Saturday. To learn more, click here.

York area

Christkindlmarkt at Dill’s Tavern — Dill’s Tavern in Dillsburg is hosting its Christkindlmarkt this weekend beginning Friday and continuing Saturday. The event will include live music, craft vendors, food, and more. Head to Dill’s Tavern’s Facebook for details.

Gettysburg area

Gettysburg Tuba Carol — Tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone horn players will gather on Friday, December 8 for an evening of low brass Christmas carols. There will be a 30-minute public performance at the Gettysburg Hotel on Lincoln Square at 7 p.m.

13th Annual Christmas Tree Festival — The Borough of Fairfield is having its 13th annual Christmas Tree Festival this weekend on December 8 and 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature Christmas lights and music, hay rides, cozy fires, and more. Go to the event’s website to learn more.