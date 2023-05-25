(WHTM) — With some lovely weather in the forecast and a holiday on Monday make sure you have some plans for this weekend! Here is abc27’s list of some events going on from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 29.

Harrisburg area

Harrisburg Artsfest – The Harrisburg Artsfest is returning for its 55th year! Riverfront Park will feature various artists and their handmade art as well as food trucks and entertainment! Artsfest runs from May 27 through May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An Evening with Jeff Shaara: The Old Lion: A Novel of Theodore Roosevelt – Join this New York Times bestselling author in Harrisburg for a conversation about his latest book about Theodore Roosevelt. The event is at The Midtown Scholar Bookstore on May 25 at 7 p.m. Admission is free

Juneteenth HBG: Homeownership Renaissance Workshop – Want to learn some tips and tricks when it comes to becoming a better homebuyer? Then don’t miss this event at Hurston Manor on May 27 at 10 a.m.

Lancaster area

Wine by the Vine Summer Music Series – Come enjoy live music and wine at the Grandview Vineyard from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday! The event is rain or shine and will have food available for purchase (you can also bring your own.)

Sunset Dinner Tour on an Amish Farm – Tour a farmhouse from 1805 and see animals on this 15-acre farm! A traditional Amish style dinner will be served as well as traditional desserts and conversations with the Amish family. These tours and dinners run from May 26 through July 21.

Ice Cream Experience – Who doesn’t love ice cream? Make your own flavor with local dairy products and then ride through the Amish countryside! This award-winning event also features several stops at the best ice cream shops in Lancaster County. Tickets are required.

York area

Memorial Day Week Sidewalk Sale – Uller’s Outdoor is clearing house for new merchandise, so make sure you take advantage of this sale! Winter apparel, sports gear and much more will all be discounted by up to 50%

Lowland Games at BCV – This is the first ever Lowland Games and it will feature events such as a fake caber toss, horseshoe throwing, croquet course races, welly throwing, tug of war and more. Grab your team and wear some kilts (or just team colors) and have a blast at this friendly competition! The event, hosted at Balla Cloiche Vineyards, is free with a drink purchase. This is an adult event that runs from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Reptile Invasion – Learn about reptiles at this family friendly event that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at The Markets at Hanover.

Hershey area

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band – Head over to the Hershey Theatre to catch these rock and roll hall of famers (who are also Pennsylvania natives) as part of Hall’s first-ever solo tour. Hall recently released “Before After,” his debut solo album. The concert is on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Blink-182 Tour – Catch Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker as they reunite for the first time in a decade and come to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday!

Iris Show at the Hershey Gardens – Join the Hershey Gardens as The Susquehanna Iris Society puts on its annual show! A rainbow of irises will be on display as well as a judging and award ceremony. The event is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg area

Memorial Day Service at Lincoln Colored Cemetery – Join the Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg for this Memorial Day Service at the Lincoln Colored Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday. The event is rain or shine.

Farmers Flea Market – The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association holds their Farmers Flea Market every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Over 500 vendors will be at the market, and admission and parking are free!

Carlisle area

Kayaking for Beginners – Explore Laurel Lake while learning the basics of how to kayak on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.! With sunny weather in the forecast this is a perfect opportunity to get outside! All equipment will be provided, but the event is for ages 12 and up. Register online.

Amphibian Night Hike – Bring a flashlight and take a hike at Pine Grove Furnace State Park on Saturday night and see some amphibians! This free event starts at 8 p.m.

Live music & food trucks – The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is hosting live music and several food trucks on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.! This event is family-friendly. See a list of participating food trucks online.

Gettysburg area

Summer at Spangler Family Day – Get an inside look at the historic Spangler Barn and Farmstead hosted by the Gettysburg Foundation! Admission is free and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Changing Battlefield Landscapes – Part of the 2023 Battlefield Overlook Speaker Series, learn about the greatest battlefield in America and how it came to be as it is now. Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Pop Up History – Speak with local historians about what living in Gettysburg or becoming a Union solider was like during the Civil War era! Kids 12 and under are free, tickets required for ages 13+. Household crafts, demonstrations, art and music will all be featured!