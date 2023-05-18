(WHTM) — Have any weekend plans? Make sure you check out abc27’s list of events going on in the Midstate from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21!

Harrisburg area

3rd in the Burg Around the City – Enjoy Harrisburg’s “creative flair” while celebrating art and culture in Pennsylvania! The event has dozens of venues and features music, theater, comedy, lectures and more on May 19. Admission is free.

24th Annual Moviate Underground Film Festival at the Midtown Cinema – Are you a movie lover? Enjoy over 50 films throughout the events three days and hear from filmmakers! Tickets range from $5 to $75 for a full festival pass.

PA Open Air Farmers Market – This farmers market has been operating since 1974! With more than 25 vendors, choose from local fruits, veggies, breads, wine, chesses, and more!

Lancaster area

Food and wine paring dinner – Wine and dine at this five-course meal that benefits the Adamstown Area Library! Chef John Moeller, a former White House Chef, expertly paired various wines and foods for the event, which is on May 18. Tickets are $125.

Rhubarb Festival – Head over to the Kitchen Kettle Village for the annual Rhubarb Festival! The fastest rhubarb cars will be featured as well as live music, food and entertainers. The event runs from May 19 through May 20.

The Baron Brew Fest – Join the first annual Baron Brew Fest on Saturday, May 20! Various beers, wines, and spirits from around the area will be available and live music and food vendors will also be in attendance.

York area

Friday Night Car Show Series – PA Modern Mopar hosts the Friday Night Car Show Series which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you are a car lover make sure you don’t miss this event!

Sweetest Pint Tasting Tour – This walking tour makes seven stops in Downtown York and features craft beer samples from local breweries! The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 20.

Alpaca & Sheep Interactive Farm Tour – Learn about sheep and alpacas while giving some treats and hugs to them! This is a family-friendly event and tickets ($5) are required.

Hershey area

Shane Gillis, Tim Dillon, Nick Mullen, Big Jay Oakerson – Comedy fans won’t want to miss this event at the GIANT Center! Mechanicsburg-native Shane Gillis is joined by other popular comedians for what is sure to be a laugh-filled night!

2023 Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards – This award ceremony celebrates theater achievements by local high school students! The ceremony has also awarded more than $220,000 in scholarships since its creation.

Mechanicsburg area

Third Friday Food Trucks – The Third Friday Food Truck event takes place in the First United Methodist Church’s parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free parking as well as tables and chairs will be available. This event takes place every third Friday from May through October!

Hemauer Beer & Music Fest – Beer and music on a Saturday night? Shrimp Ryan’s Jig Band will be in attendance while you sip on some craft beers! Check their Facebook page for more information.

Big City Crime Author Event – An afternoon full of murder, mystery, and mayhem featuring various authors from the thriller/mystery genre! The event is free, but registration is required. Authors Tj O’Connor, R.G. Belsky and John DeDakis will speak about their most recent books!

Carlisle area

Summer Grilled Pizzas Cooking Class – Learn to make delicious pizza from Lisa Martin on May 18! Margherita, Diavola, Capricciosa and Quattro Stagioni pizzas are all part of the class! Tickets are $69 per person.

Swing Dancing – Swing dance to various types of music! The event takes place on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $6. All ages are welcome and no partner is required!

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica @ USAHEC – This reenactment is based on The Unknown Soldier of World War I, who was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 1921. This event offers a chance to learn about the history and heritage surrounding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier just in time for Memorial Day.

Gettysburg area

SPAC Friday Night Pottery Class – Head over to Southern PA Clay for an adult pottery lesson! The class is $35 per person and will take place every Friday night.

84th Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival – This festival started in 1979 and will have some of the best bluegrass artists! To view the lineup and buy tickets, visit their website!

Round Barn Country Line Dance – Spend your Saturday night line dancing! The event starts on 5:30 p.m. with a lesson included in the $10 ticket price (cash at the door only)! A cash bar and food options will also be available.