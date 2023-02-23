LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Officers, the third teenage suspect in an attempted homicide investigation was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Police say 18-year-old Sackiwa Ntuli, who was wanted in connection with a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, was arrested after officers responded to a call regarding four males wearing black clothing and masks running into a house on East Orange Street.

Around that same time, police received a report of shots fired two blocks away.

Per a police report, officers knocked on the door of the house and the door opened, where they saw someone at the top of the stairs holding a handgun.

Police ultimately found Ntuli hiding on the roof, which was accessible by a third-story window.

Police also found shell casings related to the call about gunshots, and there is an investigation ongoing.

Ntuli was wanted for attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and various firearm charges in connection to the January 7 shooting on Dauphin Street that left one person injured.

Two other teenagers have been arrested in connection to the January 7 shooting. They are facing similar charges after being apprehended over the past several weeks.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigations to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-33500.