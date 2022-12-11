(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

This week, Owens will talk about how Democrat Joanna McClinton was sworn in as House Majority Leader this past Wednesday. He will also talk about how Gov. Wolf accepted a $6.6 million dollar down payment this week from the feds as part of a $50 billion internet for all initiative.

He will then be joined by Lawrence Tabas and Lowman Henry to discuss the state of the Statewide GOP.

Analysts Brittany Crampsie and Christopher Nicholas will join in the conversation later in the show.