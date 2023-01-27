LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.

On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and stole tools, a generator, a pressure washer, and tool boxes, police say.

The list of stolen items is below:

  • Air impact wrench
  • DEWALT hex impact gun
  • DEWALT grease gun
  • DEWALT battery
  • DEWALT bench grinder
  • DEWALT duffel bag
  • DEWALT cordless drill
  • DEWALT cordless ratchet
  • DEWALT cordless circular saw
  • DEWALT cordless light
  • Forney MIG welder
  • Pressure washer
  • Husqvarna chain saw
  • Stihl chain saw
  • Double stack tool box
  • Handheld tool box
  • Brad nailer

State Police estimate the stolen tools and items to be worth about $4,800. An investigation is active.