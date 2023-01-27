LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.
On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and stole tools, a generator, a pressure washer, and tool boxes, police say.
The list of stolen items is below:
- Air impact wrench
- DEWALT hex impact gun
- DEWALT grease gun
- DEWALT battery
- DEWALT bench grinder
- DEWALT duffel bag
- DEWALT cordless drill
- DEWALT cordless ratchet
- DEWALT cordless circular saw
- DEWALT cordless light
- Forney MIG welder
- Pressure washer
- Husqvarna chain saw
- Stihl chain saw
- Double stack tool box
- Handheld tool box
- Brad nailer
State Police estimate the stolen tools and items to be worth about $4,800. An investigation is active.