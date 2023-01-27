LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.

On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and stole tools, a generator, a pressure washer, and tool boxes, police say.

The list of stolen items is below:

Air impact wrench

DEWALT hex impact gun

DEWALT grease gun

DEWALT battery

DEWALT bench grinder

DEWALT duffel bag

DEWALT cordless drill

DEWALT cordless ratchet

DEWALT cordless circular saw

DEWALT cordless light

Forney MIG welder

Pressure washer

Husqvarna chain saw

Stihl chain saw

Double stack tool box

Handheld tool box

Brad nailer

State Police estimate the stolen tools and items to be worth about $4,800. An investigation is active.